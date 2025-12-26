GENEVA, December 26. /TASS/. The Western countries' strategy on Ukraine rules out the possibility of peaceful coexistence with Russia after the conflict ends, German political scientist and former professor (1991-2019) at the University of Dresden, Werner Patzelt has said.

The expert emphasized that regardless of the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, Russia "will not cease to be part of European geography and geopolitics." "Therefore, it is obviously wrong to wage war as the British did in World War I - with propaganda that makes any constructive coexistence after its end impossible," Patzelt said in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

The political scientist recalled that it was propaganda that caused "German-British relations to be completely poisoned after the First World War." "Therefore, even during the war, it was necessary to consider the possibility of peace," he added.

"This was the secret to the success of European military and peace diplomacy in the 18th century - before democracy, with its functional requirements, began, in effect, to supplant foreign policy prudence," the expert explained.