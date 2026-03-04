Yemeni Houthis ready for military action against Israel in defense of Iran — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement has announced its readiness to defend Iran and participate in military actions against Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Jordan have already been affected, and there are reports indicating that the Yemeni Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, is prepared to join military operations against Israel," Zakharova noted in response to questions about the expanding geographical scope of the conflict surrounding Iran.

She further emphasized that, within this context, there is a growing concern about the escalation of hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border. "Consider how many countries not directly involved in the region are experiencing the repercussions - logistically and in other ways," she added.

Zakharova also underscored the clear risk of the conflict spreading further, warning that "the ongoing US and Israeli aggression against Iran could trigger a broader armed confrontation across the Middle East.".