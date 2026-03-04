Israeli PM suspects White House of conducting separate talks with Tehran — TV

TEL AVIV, March 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspects the White House of conducting behind-the-scenes negotiations with Tehran, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to its information, Israeli intelligence received data this week indicating that the Iranian government and the Trump administration may be in contact regarding a potential ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Channel 12 noted that Netanyahu has asked the White House for clarification on this matter.

The appeal indicates that the Israeli government is concerned about the US' possible desire to achieve a ceasefire with Iran before this military campaign's objectives have been fully realized, Channel 12 emphasized.