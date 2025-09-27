Lavrov, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss military-political crisis in republic

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan Kamil Idris discussed the military-political crisis in the republic on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, the situation in Sudan was given priority consideration in the context of the ongoing military and political crisis since April 2023. The Russian side emphasized the need for a swift end to the armed conflict and the launch of the post-conflict reconstruction process, moving toward peaceful national reconciliation," the report said.

The parties discussed aspects of the further development of friendly Russian-Sudanese relations and emphasized the expansion of trade and economic cooperation. The meeting participants also reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining active foreign policy coordination at the UN and other international forums.