US DHS places 27 Ukrainians on list of ‘worst of the worst’ detained foreigners

WASHINGTON, December 26. /TASS/. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 27 Ukrainian citizens to its database of detained foreigners it calls the "worst of the worst."

The database includes dangerous foreign criminals detained in the past 11 months by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a DHS agency that locates and deports illegal migrants. The list contains 27 Ukrainians, more than from any other former USSR country, convicted of robbery, fraud, armed assault, drug trafficking and sex crimes.

The majority on the list are citizens of Latin American countries, which account for many illegal US immigrants, including several thousand Mexicans.