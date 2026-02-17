Russian troops deliver massive strike on Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over day

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites and energy infrastructure used for military purposes over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial sites and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also sites for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,230 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,230 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 165 troops and a US-made counterbattery radar station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 150 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 195 troops and two US-made armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 350 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 345 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 25 troops and eight motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made counterbattery radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Kharkovka and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grafskoye, Izbitskoye and Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a materiel depot and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhelyubovka, Kovsharovka and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 15 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Lipovka, Nikiforovka, Novosyolovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, 12 pickup trucks, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Vodyanskoye, Grishino, Kucherov Yar, Novogrigorovka, Pavlovka, Sergeyevka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Gorkoye, Dolinka, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Timoshevka, Lyubitskoye and Nikolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 25 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 25 Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 25 Ukrainian military personnel, eight motor vehicles and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in nearly 150 areas over past day

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in nearly 150 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 334 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 334 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Alert air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 334 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 114,976 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,742 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,664 multiple rocket launchers, 33,330 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,587 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.