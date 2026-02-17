LONDON, February 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation at the Geneva peace talks is split over whether to sign a Washington-brokered agreement, The Economist reported citing sources.

Head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) believes that doing a deal now with Russia under the auspices of Washington will be more beneficial for Kiev, since the window of opportunity may close soon, the magazine claims. However, other representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, still under the influence of former head of the presidential administration Andrey Yermak, disagree.

The negotiations are expected to last for two days, until February 18. The Russian delegation is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. A source previously told TASS that the parties will try to agree on a framework for future agreements. The meetings in Geneva continue consultations in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and on February 4-5.