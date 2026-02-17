STOCKHOLM, February 17. /TASS/. A member of the Finnish national-conservative party, the Freedom Alliance, Armando Mema believes the West must understand that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a red line for Russia and must abandon this idea.

"I want EU leaders to understand that Ukraine in NATO is Russia's biggest red line," Mema wrote on his X social media page.

He noted that the Russian side had repeatedly spoken about security guarantees, but Europe "refused them with arrogance."

"The root causes of this conflict need to be addressed, including an absolute non-NATO membership for Ukraine," the politician concluded.