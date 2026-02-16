MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia boasts sound experience of protecting the freedom of navigation and experiments of ill-wishers on "locking" the Russian fleet may come to a sad end for them, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"As regards whether the Russian fleet is ‘locked’ or not, I would caution against making conclusions that it is possible. The number of countries being members of the European Union is not in itself a trump in this game that is extremely dangerous for the European Union itself," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"Considerable experience is already in place here on implementing, including by our Navy, activities for protection of freedom of navigation. If somebody assumes 'experiments' may be continued, it may have a sad end directly for those experimenting," Ryabkov stressed.