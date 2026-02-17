New round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks to take place in Geneva

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. A new round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 17-18.

The first two rounds of talks took place in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and on February 4-5. Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, led Russia’s delegation to the Emirati consultations, which addressed security issues that directly concern the militaries. This time, the parties are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, with Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Russia’s negotiating team in 2022 and 2025, once again leading the country’s delegation.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will also travel to Geneva. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Dmitriev is "on a separate track" as a member of a working group on Russia-US economic cooperation.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with the negotiators; he gave them "detailed instructions before their departure" for Geneva.

New venue for talks

Russia is going to take part in talks on Ukraine in Western Europe for the first time. "The place was chosen based on the schedule of all three parties. Everybody found it reasonable and convenient," Peskov explained. A source told TASS that Switzerland had pledged to provide safe passage for the Russian delegation to travel to Geneva.

On February 6, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Cassis said in an interview after the trip that "Russia is really willing to take a step toward peace." He also made it clear that it was his visit to the Russian capital that paved the way for Geneva to host the next round of Ukraine talks.

Guy Mettan, Swiss politician, journalist, writer, and member of Geneva’s cantonal parliament, told TASS that the movement of talks to the heart of Europe symbolized "its return to the game," coming with responsibility. In his view, the Europeans "must work for peace." Mettan also described the move to relocate the talks to Geneva as a gesture of goodwill by Moscow.

Talks in Europe without Europe

According to a TASS source, the Medinsky-led delegation will include over 20 people, namely Kostyukov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin who was one of Russia’s negotiators in Istanbul in 2025.

Reports from Kiev said that Ukraine’s representatives had set off for Switzerland on the morning of February 16. Kiev’s negotiating team includes Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Kirill Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office (designated in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), Andrey Gnatov, chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in Ukraine’s parliament, Budanov’s deputy Sergey Kislitsa, and Vadim Skibitsky, deputy chief of the Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington would be represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, the Europeans will not take part in the meeting, Peskov said.

No leaks

Just like with the UAE consultations, little information is available about the upcoming meeting in Switzerland. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that results-oriented talks were better held in private so Moscow preferred to maintain "a diplomatic silence." However, the general framework is clear.

Russia’s move to expand its delegation means that the agenda of the talks will be very busy. In Abu Dhabi, the parties focused on the technical aspects of a potential ceasefire, while Medinsky’s group discussed a wide range of political issues in Istanbul.

"This time, the plan is to discuss a wide range of issues, including the key ones, which concern territories and all other things, and are related to the demands that we have put forth. This is why the presence of the chief negotiator - that is, Medinsky - is necessary," Peskov noted.

Besides, a Western source told TASS that the issue of an energy truce "will definitely be brought up" in Geneva. Galuzin stressed in an interview with TASS that the US was aware that any forceful provocation by Kiev would reduce opportunities in terms of negotiations on resolving the conflict. He added that parties had agreed to prevent the talks from leaking.