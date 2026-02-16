SpaceX, xAI compete for Pentagon contract to develop autonomous drone swarms — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 16. /TASS/. Elon Musk’s companies, SpaceX and xAI, have entered a closed Pentagon technology competition to develop a technology for controlling drone swarms using voice commands, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The participation of two of Musk's companies in the development of AI-supported weapons marks a new and potentially controversial stage for the businessman, the agency writes. Musk’s companies are among a select few participants in the competition launched in January with a $100 million fund. The initiative aims to create a technology capable of translating voice commands into digital instructions for simultaneously controlling multiple drones in the air and at sea.

The development under this defense initiative will proceed in five phases ranging from software creation to field testing. The organizers are the Defense Innovation Unit and the Autonomous Battle Group, established under the second administration of Donald Trump.

Musk has previously advocated for a ban on the use of offensive autonomous weapons capable of independently selecting and engaging targets.