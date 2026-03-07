Iraqi Kurds not attacking Iran fearing lack of support from US — news outlet

WASHINGTON, March 7. /TASS/. Iraqi Kurds are currently maintaining neutrality in the Middle East conflict due to fears of retaliation from Iran and a lack of support from the US, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Iraqi Kurds consider the US administration's intentions regarding a change of power in Iran to be unclear, fearing an expansion of the conflict. A Kurdish source told Axios that there "cannot be regime change without [US] boots on the ground." "And our assessment is that the US is not sending boots on the ground," he added. The source also pointed out that a potential Iranian strike against Iraqi Kurdish groups would cause them "a lot of damage" due to their lack of air defense systems and means to suppress drones.

An Axios source in the Kurdish Democratic Party, in turn, noted that Iraqi Kurds remain neutral, "partially because they are concerned that at some point the US might abandon them." According to the news outlet, Iraqi Kurds expect the US to complete its operation in Iran in the coming weeks.