Battlegroup West destroyed 59 heavy Ukrainian drones in 24 hours

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The servicemen of the Russian Battlegroup West shot down 59 heavy quadcopters of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams destroyed loitering and controlled aerial munitions, eleven fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles and 59 heavy combat quadcopters," he said.

The battlegroup also detected and destroyed nine unmanned surface vehicles and 33 drone control stations of the Ukrainian army, he added.