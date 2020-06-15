Gas explosion occurs at Admiralty Shipyards

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, three individuals were injured when gas exploded at a vessel under construction at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg, a source in emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"The gas explosion occurred on the vessel under construction at the Admiralty Shipyards, Fontanka [River Embankment]. Provisionally, three individuals were injured," the source said.

No fire outbreak has occurred after the explosion. Accident causes are investigated.

Two individuals were hospitalized following the gas explosion, the press service of the city ambulance told TASS. "Two persons were injured — one in a severe state and the other one in a moderately severe state. They will be brought to medical institutions," a spokesperson said.