Kremlin spokesman describes European Parliament as 'Russophobic machine'

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The European Parliament is brimming with internal contradictions and has long turned into a generator of boorish statements, whose actions are based heavily on Russophobia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, while commenting on the EP resolution calling for refusal to recognize the results of the Russian presidential election.

"The European Parliament has long taken the posture of strong, systematic Russophobia. And, of course, it sticks to this stance contrary to the main calling of legislators: to build a dialogue and to look for ways of building a dialogue. It has turned into a machine brimming with internal contradictions that keeps generating boorish statements," the Kremlin spokesman said.

In the European Parliament’s resolution adopted at the plenary session in Strasbourg, its members called for refusal to recognize the results of the Russian presidential election, which it labelled as undemocratic. The authors of the document also recommended the EU states to support what they described as independent civil society organizations, independent media and human rights defenders and back Russia’s democratic opposition. The EP resolutions have no legal force and are of advisory nature, but are used in the EU to promote and disseminate certain political viewpoints.