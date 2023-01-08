Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Western aid to Ukraine is a working money laundering scheme, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel Sunday.

"I see that some are worried about the foreign aid to Ukraine. Do not worry! This is a working money laundering scheme. Western and Ukrainian officials will embezzle these funds, and no more than 15% of the entire aid will reach the trenches," he said.

Kadyrov also noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory.

"These are our regions, which opted to join our state for the sake of protection of their people from Satanist actions of Ukrainian and NATO nationalists," he underscored.

On January 6, the US announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth over $3 billion. According to the White House, the aid will be provided directly from the Pentagon reserves, and will include Bradley armored vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected) vehicles, air defense missiles and other weapons and ammunition.