NEW YORK. February 7. /TASS/. Western reporters complained that Tucker Carlson is the only journalist with whom Putin has agreed to talk since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

In particular, BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page that his channel had allegedly made "several requests with the Kremlin in the last 18 months," but all the requests were turned down. CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, in turn, said that she has "been trying to interview President Putin every day for years."

Earlier, Tucker Carlson said that not a single Western journalist "had bothered" to interview the Russian president since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Carlson had met and interviewed Vladimir Putin. According to him, the interview will be released "as soon as it is ready." According to the Wall Street Journal, Carlson will publish the interview on February 8. It is expected to appear on the journalist’s X page and his official website.