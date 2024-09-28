Finnish president wants to be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. When he was speaking about his wish to see Russia's expulsion from the UN Security Council, Finnish President Alexander Stubb was apparently trying to be more Ukrainian than the Ukrainians themselves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"He wished to sound more Ukrainian than the Ukrainians themselves. I know that Kiev's officials never stop speculating about the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation, because the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was written down in the UN Charter," Lavrov said when asked about Stubb's statement.

"I would like to say, though, that the Republic of China, and not the People's Republic of China, is written down in the Charter," Lavrov explained. "All has remained the way it was when the UN was created, when Taiwan represented China. When the People's Republic of China regained its rights, and when Russia, as the legal successor of the Soviet Union, became a member of the Security Council, a decision was made not to change anything, because everything was clear to everyone.