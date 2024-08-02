Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine

THE HAGUE, August 2. /TASS/. Concerns are mounting in the Netherlands about rising infections caused by germs that are brought in from Ukraine and have resistance to antibiotics, the De Telegraaf newspaper reported.

According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country. That’s because Ukrainian doctors prescribe antibiotics to patients much more often than their Dutch counterparts.

This causes problems to the national health system because superbugs can be transmitted to Dutch patients.

"This happened three times between February 2022 and August 2023," the newspaper reported.

De Telegraaf did not provide more recent data.

Data from the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution show that Dutch hospitals treated 143 Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.