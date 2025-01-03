Ukraine’s central bank lowers hryvnia rate to record low of 42 per $1

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The National Bank of Ukraine on Friday lowered the official hryvnia exchange rate to the US dollar to a new record low of 42.03 per $1, the regulator said on its website.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s central bank spent $5.3 billion last month to prop up the national currency, the Ukrainian online publication Strana reported, citing the regulator’s report, in what it said was the biggest currency intervention.

The central bank last time intervened in June 2022 by injecting $3.99 billion.

However, the country’s foreign currency reserves rose to $43.7 billion at the end of 2024, owing to foreign assistance, Daniil Getmantsev, who heads the committee on finance, taxation and customs policy at the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), wrote on his Telegram channel.