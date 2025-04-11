Russian foreign trade surplus down to $14.8 bln in March 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus dropped by $3.9 bln as of the end of March 2025, compared to the figure for the like period in 2024, and totaled $14.8 bln," the Central Bank said.

The foreign trade surplus increased by $4.3 bln against the indicator in February 2025 on account of growth of exports of goods against imports.

The services balance deficit grew by $0.6 bln month on month to $2.5 bln in March.

The current account surplus in March 2025 amounted to $10.7 bln, compared to $6.7 bln a month earlier. Its growth in March of this year was conditioned by trade balance strengthening, the regulator said.

The foreign trade balance plunged from $34.8 bln a year earlier to $32.5 bln as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, due to the greater decline in exports against imports, the Central Bank said. The current account surplus fell to $19.8 bln from $23.9 bln in the relevant period of 2024, driven by the reduced trade balance and greater deficit of primary and secondary incomes.