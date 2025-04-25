Russia remains in touch with US on Ukrainian settlement — Lavrov

/WASHINGTON, April 25. /TASS/. Russia maintains contact with the US administration on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We continue our contacts with the American side on the situation in Ukraine. There are several signs that we are moving in the right direction," he told CBS in an interview, when asked about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff.

When asked to specify whether the meeting will take place on Friday, April 25, Lavrov replied ironically: "Well, you don’t trust the word of the president of the United States?"

Fragments of the interview were published on Thursday night. The full version will be aired on Sunday.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin would inform about a new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff when it happens. Replying to a question about possible details of the Putin-Witkoff talks, Peskov noted that the Kremlin cannot disclose any details until the meeting takes place.

Witkoff’s previous visit to Russia took place on April 11. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. The meeting lasted more than four hours, and focused on Ukrainian settlement. Other details of the conversation were not disclosed.