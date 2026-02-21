Canada wins gold in men’s curling at 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, February 22. /TASS/. The Canadian national team won gold in men’s curling at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy after defeating in the final match Great Britain 9-6.

The Canadian Olympic gold medalists in curling are Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Tardi Tyler.

In the match for the bronze, the national team of Switzerland earlier confidently defeated Norway 9-1.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.

Norway remains atop the Overall Medals Standings at this year’s Games with 40 medals (18 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze), followed by the United States (11 golds, 12 silver and nine bronze) and the Netherlands (10-7-3).