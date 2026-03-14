Qatari Interior Ministry announces evacuation of country’s several areas

CAIRO, March 14. /TASS/. The Interior Ministry of Qatar has announced the temporary evacuation of several areas of the country, according to the ministry’s statement.

"Several areas will be temporarily evacuated until the external threat is eliminated," the statement said without specifying which areas would be affected by the evacuation.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.