Pentagon faces budget problems due to Iran war — media

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The Pentagon is rapidly exhausting its budget because of the war with Iran, as funding for some key spending categories could run out within weeks, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

According to the newspaper's sources, the War Department has been forced to cut back on training to maintain combat readiness. The US Navy and Air Force could exhaust funding allocated for several budget items by the end of July, WP wrote. In recent weeks, the Pentagon asked Congress for permission to reallocate $4.3 billion from training and weapons procurement to "more urgent priorities" and is awaiting a response.

The White House previously asked Congress to approve an emergency $67 billion funding package to support military operations, the newspaper noted. However, the House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its recess on July 23, delaying action on the request for at least several weeks. If Congress does not approve the funding, the Pentagon will have to take "more painful trade-offs," WP wrote.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement's provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.