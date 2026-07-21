Russia’s FSB prevents terrorist attack on key enterprise in Urals

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian security officers have foiled a terrorist attack on a major enterprise in the Urals, with a 60-year-old Tyumen citizen at the center of the plot killed in a gunfight during the detention attempt, the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) press service reported.

"The Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Investigative Committee, has thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1966, who was plotting a sabotage and terrorist attack targeting a major enterprise in the Urals Federal District," the FSB press service said.

The FSB noted that "when caught in the act, he opened fire on Russian FSB special units’ officers with an automatic rifle and was killed by return fire." No casualties have been reported among security officers and civilians.

According to the FSB, the citizen, born in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic took the initiative to establish contact with a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via the Telegram messenger and, on his instructions, gathered data on a railway section of a major regional energy facility in order to plot a sabotage and terrorist attack. He also studied the train schedule and the railway security system, identifying its vulnerabilities to place an improvised explosive device. After receiving instructions from his handler on how to make an improvised explosive device, he bought the needed components, assembled the device and put it in a secret place, prepared in advance, in an abandoned building in Tyumen.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on the night of July 19, 2026, the criminal placed an improvised explosive device on the first floor of the abandoned building in Tyumen, but FSB officers stepped in to stop him. They found a Kalashnikov rifle, cartridges for it and an improvised explosive device’s components at the scene.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Tyumen Region opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (plotting a terrorist attack), Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking in firearms and ammunition), Part 1 of Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking in explosive devices) and Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (an assassination attempt on law enforcement officers), the Investigative Committee reported. Officers have conducted searches of the criminal’s home, seizing firearms, phones and components for another improvised explosive device. They ordered a number of forensic examinations, including forensic explosive, ballistic, molecular-genetic and forensic medical ones.

FSB’s warning

The FSB warned that individuals, "who take up arms or explosives to commit terrorist attacks targeting civilians or law enforcement officers, are effectively declaring war on Russian society and the state, and therefore they should expect no mercy."