Iran struck US Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain on Tuesday — military

TEHRAN, July 21. /TASS/. Early Tuesday morning, Iranian forces deployed drones to attack the US Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain, home to facilities of the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

The Iranian army's press service issued a statement confirming that "starting early this morning, Arash reconnaissance and attack drones launched multiple strikes on US military installations at Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain." Notably, Sheikh Isa serves as a critical hub for the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, facilitating air operations and drone control.

This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which reignited on July 8. For the first time since the signing of a memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the US military launched several strikes inside Iran’s territory - allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump declared an end of the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran intensified its attacks on US targets across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.