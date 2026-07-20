Ed Miliband appointed as new British foreign secretary

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham has appointed Ed Miliband to the post of Foreign Secretary in the new Labour government, according to a statement from the office at 10 Downing Street.

"The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments: Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs," the statement reads.

In the cabinet of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Miliband held the post of Secretary for Energy Security and Carbon Neutrality of the United Kingdom. From September 2010 to May 2015, he led the Labour Party, which was in opposition during those years. In the government of Gordon Brown (2007-2010), the British Foreign Ministry was headed by David Miliband, Ed Miliband's older brother.