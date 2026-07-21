US intelligence believes strikes cannot change Iran's negotiating position — media

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies have concluded that renewed strikes on Iran are unlikely to change Tehran's position in negotiations, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing current and former US officials.

Intelligence analysts believe Iran and the United States remain "stuck in an indefinite limbo between peace and war," the newspaper said. The US administration has already been briefed on the assessment. According to the sources, the report is not intended to predict developments with precision but rather to outline the current situation and possible trends.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement's provisions concerning the Strait of Hormuz.