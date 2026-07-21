Ukrainian strikes claim lives of 70 Russians, including two children over week — diplomat

LUGANSK, July 21. /TASS/. Nearly 70 Russian civilians, including two children, have been killed in strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past week, and more than 360 people, including 12 minors, have been injured, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 433 civilians were hurt as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian nazis: 364 people, including 12 minors, were injured, and 69 people, including two children, were killed. <…> The largest number of casualties from Kiev’s attacks was recorded in the Belgorod Region, in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as in the Zaporozhye, Kherson and Moscow regions," he said.

Miroshnik specified that 97% of the total number of injured Russian civilians - 423 people - were injured by Ukrainian drone strikes.

Violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian forces attacked medical facilities and medical transport. For instance, in Gorlovka, DPR, three ambulance crew members were injured in a drone strike. "In the Belgorod Region’s Shebekinsky district the facade, windows and roof of the Novo-Tavolzhanskaya Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation were damaged as a result of FPV drone attacks," Miroshnik added.

In addition, the enemy continued to remotely mine civilian facilities using drones. For example, in the Sevsky district of the Bryansk Region, a driver was injured by an explosive device, and two civilians were injured in Gorlovka, DPR.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev fired a total of over 7,100 munitions into Russian regions in just one week.