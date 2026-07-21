IN BRIEF: Russia's latest strikes on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. On July 21, Russian forces continued to deliver strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels that are used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A dry cargo vessel unloading cargoes for the Ukrainian army was struck at the port of Nikolayev.

TASS has summed up key reports about the strikes.

The Defense Ministry’s statement

During the day, the Russian armed forces continued striking Ukrainian ports and vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Strikes on ports used in the interests of the Ukrainian army

Combat unmanned aerial vehicles and air-launched high-precision weapons <…> hit port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military cargoes in the port of Odessa (the state-owned enterprise "Odessa Commercial Seaport").

A workshop at a ship repair yard in the port of Chernomorsk (Chernomorsk Commercial Sea Port state enterprise) was hit with combat UAVs and air-launched precision-guided weapons.

Strikes on vessels carrying cargoes for the Ukrainian army

A dry cargo vessel unloading cargoes for the Ukrainian army was struck at the port of Nikolayev (the state enterprise Nikolayev Commercial Seaport).

While en route by sea (at locations 9 km east, 51 km south, and 71 km southeast of Odessa), a bulk carrier and two dry cargo ships transporting supplies for the Ukrainian army to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk were struck by unmanned aerial vehicles.