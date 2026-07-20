Mandatory evacuation for residents announced in Kherson — governor

GENICHSK, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has announced a mandatory evacuation from Kherson, which it controls, turning the city into a military bridgehead, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"I am looking at what is happening in our city of Kherson today. The Kiev authorities have announced a mandatory evacuation from new areas of the city and settlements on the right bank. They are restricting the entry of families with children. The reason they give is the increasingly difficult situation, including the use of drones. I know Kherson and the people of Kherson well. People want to live peacefully in their homes, raise their children, and work. Instead, the city has been turned into a military staging ground, and now residents are being asked to leave," he wrote on Telegram.

Saldo noted that for several years, the Kiev regime has been targeting residents of the left-bank part of the region, using drones to strike cars on the roads, ambulances, hospitals, shops, and homes. According to him, the "unmanned warfare" is also becoming increasingly prevalent on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

"Every such decision by the Kiev administration speaks much more about the real situation on the right bank than any cheerful statements from Kiev. It pains me to see what is happening to my hometown. But I also know that Kherson was and remains a Russian city. We will definitely return home," the governor said.