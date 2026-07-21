Iran attacks Amazon data center in Bahrain in response to strike on Darkhovin NPP — IRGC

TEHRAN, July 21. /TASS/. Iran attacked a data center of the US company Amazon in Bahrain in response to a US strike on the Islamic Republic’s Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

"In response to yesterday’s attack by the US army on facilities and civilian infrastructure under construction in Darkhovin, [we] delivered a strike on the infrastructure of a data center of the American company Amazon in Bahrain, using several cruise missiles, and destroyed it," the statement reads.

On July 19, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the Darkhovin NPP, currently being built in southwestern Iran, came under attack from US forces.