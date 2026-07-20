Putin extends visa-free entry for Chinese citizens until end of 2027 — decree

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Visa-free entry for Chinese citizens to Russia has been extended until December 31, 2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, published on the legal information portal, said.

According to it, the words "until September 14, 2026, inclusive" are replaced with the words "until December 31, 2027, inclusive."

In May, China extended its own visa-free stay for Russians until the end of 2027.

On December 1, 2025, Putin signed a decree, according to which Chinese citizens, based on the principle of reciprocity, could visit Russia for up to 30 days without a visa until September 14, 2026. China introduced a reciprocal visa-free regime for Russians on September 15, 2025.