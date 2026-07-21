Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Philippines to attend ASEAN events

MANILA, Philippines, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Philippine capital, where he will take part in events hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The government plane landed at Manila airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

From July 21 to 23, the Russian foreign minister will participate in a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in the Russia-ASEAN, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) formats.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that at the upcoming events, the Russian delegation led by Lavrov would present its assessment of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, "including the growing conflict potential there amid the Western policy of militarizing the Asia-Pacific, introducing NATO's military capabilities into the region, and expanding bloc-based mechanisms.".