Kallas calls on US not to be distracted by Greenland from Ukrainian crisis

BRUSSELS, January 18. /TASS/. The US should resolve contentious issues concerning Greenland "inside NATO" and not be distracted from the Ukrainian crisis, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO. Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity. We also cannot let our dispute distract us from our core task of helping to end Russia’s war against Ukraine," she wrote on the X social network.

According to her, China and Russia are the ones who benefit from Trump’s announcement on introduction of duties on imports of goods from eight European countries.

Earlier Trump promised to levy 10% import duties on the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France and Sweden, which will remain in place until the parties reach agreements on "complete and total purchase" of Greenland by Washington. This decision will take effect on February 1, Trump said. Starting from June 1, the duties will increase to 25%. He also blasted Europe’s intention to send its forces to Greenland, calling it a "very dangerous game." Trump argued that owning Greenland is necessary to strengthen US national security and effectively deploy the American Golden Dome missile defense system.