Lebanon expects Russian companies to participate in gas mining tender — acting minister

BEIRUT, September 10. /TASS/. The government of Lebanon expects Russian companies to participate in its tender to develop oil and gas fields on the country’s shelf, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Resources Walid Fayad said.

In his words, the Lebanese government decided to extend the deadline for applicants willing to join the project until the end of the year. "The decision will allow more companies to prepare for participating in the tender," he said.

"We expect Russian companies to demonstrate interest and participate," he said. "We will welcome this and will examine their proposals."

He said that the tender concerned the eight shelf blocks, located in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the Mediterranean Sea, which are expected to contain hydrocarbons.

"Partnership with Russia corresponds with our own interests. This country has done no harm to Lebanon, and our common history has a lot of wonderful pages," Fayad said. "That is why we are very positive about partnership with your country.".