Medvedev advises Elon Musk to launch campaign for amending US constitution

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that US entrepreneur Elon Musk should start campaigning for amending the US constitution’s requirements for potential presidential candidates.

When asked by a reporter during a visit to Vietnam whether Russia would like to see Musk as the future president of the United States, Medvedev replied that the entrepreneur "is not entitled to do so, because he is not a natural born citizen."

"But if I were him, I would ponder on starting a campaign to amend the constitution," the Russian official added.

Article 2 of the US constitution stipulates that "no person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President." Musk was born and grew up in South Africa’s Pretoria. He holds triple US, Canadian and South African citizenship.