Moscow court arrests two suspects in Cuban citizen’s murder case

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court ruled to place in custody two people suspected of murdering a female citizen of Cuba in the Russian capital, court spokesperson Anastasia Tatarulya told TASS.

On Monday, the court ruled to place Alexander Alexandrov (born in 1981) in custody until July 24, on charges of murder, illegal and violent deprivation of freedom and extortion.

On Tuesday, the Dorogomilovsky Court supported investigators’ request to put another suspect, Anastasia Grivkova (born in 1999), in pretrial custody for the same period. Grivkova is facing charges of extortion and illegal deprivation of freedom with the use of violence and of concealing crimes.

According to a source close to the investigation, both suspects "strongly deny their guilt and refuse to testify."

The body of a 22-year-old woman from Cuba, bearing strangulation marks, was found in Moscow near a garbage container in western Moscow.

According to a spokesperson for the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow department, Yulia Ivanova, one of the victim’s acquaintances informed the police about "receiving messages with demands of ransom from the victim’s mobile phone number" before the body was found.