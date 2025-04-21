MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Nazis who entered Ukraine's political elite through Vladimir Zelensky will freely sacrifice him at the slightest chance, said Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (banned in Ukraine).

"The illegitimate [Vladimir Zelensky] has fallen into a trap from which he will not be able to escape. He betrayed too many times, and now he finds himself surrounded by enemies," the politician wrote in his author's column on the media platform ‘Smotrim.ru’. The Nazi cannibal regime that Ukraine has slipped into will willingly sacrifice Zelensky as soon as the opportunity presents itself, he said.

Medvedchuk emphasized that Zelensky had long ago become a pawn in both foreign and domestic politics. "When Zelensky entered the conflict with Russia, he allowed Nazis to infiltrate the political elite of the country. By doing this, he signed his own verdict as president," the politician noted.

Today, Ukraine's political and managerial elite is comprised of those who profit from war and from the bloodshed of their fellow citizens, Medvedchuk pointed out. Ukraine's political identity is now shaped by military commissars who beat people during forced mobilization, generals who profit from soldiers' rations, politicians who make decisions against their own people for handouts, and Nazis who demand total mobilization and war until the last Ukrainian.

"Zelensky well knows that he is not a master to these cannibals, but fodder they would like to consume - one day they will eventually do that," Medvedchuk emphasized. "Zelensky's role as a scapegoat and his agonistic actions show that he is not going to be in power for much longer."

Earlier, the politician noted that no deals with Zelensky’s regime could be implemented as long as neo-Nazi gangs are unrestrained in Ukraine, and the government had no leverage over them. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the denazification of Ukraine is one of the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine.