ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, January 8. /TASS/. The world has experienced two nuclear disasters over the past century, and provoking a third one at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) would be unacceptable, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk said in an interview with TASS.

"Over the past 100 years, humanity has lived through two major nuclear accidents - Chernobyl and Fukushima," Chernichuk said. "Artificially provoking a third disaster here would be extremely wrong. It would pose a massive security threat and is absolutely unacceptable."

Earlier, Chernichuk told TASS that the Ukrainian military was deliberately targeting the ZNPP’s external power supply lines, which run above the Dnieper River from areas of the Zaporozhye Region controlled by Kiev. He also said that Ukrainian forces were intentionally striking other infrastructure at the plant, its satellite city of Energodar, and the wider Zaporozhye Region.

According to Chernichuk, these attacks pose a serious threat to nuclear safety. He added that such strikes continue, to a greater or lesser extent.