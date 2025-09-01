SCO members advocate expansion of cooperation in transport sector

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) countries advocate for the further development of cooperation in the transport sector on a fair and balanced basis, according to the final declaration of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

The document emphasizes "the importance of creating new and modernizing existing international transport routes, including promoting the activities of the North-South and East-West corridors." It also notes the necessity of utilizing the transit potential of SCO member states, and digitalization of logistics procedures.

Moreover, SCO nations will continue "to implement the intergovernmental agreement on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport" signed in 2014, as well as other concepts for development of transport corridors and decarbonization adopted earlier.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. Leaders of member states, observer countries and dialogue partners are taking part in it.