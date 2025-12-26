MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The 90-billion-euro loan allocated by Europe will not hinder Russia's strengthening of its position both on the front lines and at the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program.

"The 90 billion euros being thrown to fuel this conflict will not change the trend of strengthening our positions along the line of contact and on the diplomatic front," he noted.

EU countries have decided to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in 2026-2027. According to the EU's plan, Ukraine will receive a zero-interest loan and repay it if it receives "full reparations" from Russia, the amount of which, according to Brussels, exceeds half a trillion euros. The European Commission previously recognized Ukraine as insolvent and, on this basis, announced that it could not provide it with loans, but was forced to directly finance Kiev on a grant basis.