MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The return of ten Kursk Region residents held in Ukraine is on the agenda of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"Unfortunately, ten residents of the Kursk Region, Sudzhansky district, continue to be detained on the territory of Ukraine, in Sumy. And today's Russian-Ukrainian and American negotiations have this issue on the agenda," Moskalkova told reporters.

The ombudswoman said that the Ukrainians rescued by Russia from the war zone and taken to a safe place have already left for their homeland, provided they had documents.

"Those who either do not have documents, or expressed the desire to stay in Russia, fearing to enter a war zone, they continue to stay on our territory," Moskalkova said.

She added that she had offered to hand them over to Ukraine, but to date, the Kiev regime has shown no interest in taking the people to their families and friends.