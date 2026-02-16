Over 600 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip as result of ceasefire violations by Israel

CAIRO, February 16. /TASS/. At least 603 Palestinians have been killed and 1,618 more have been wounded in Israel’s attacks since October 10, 2025, when the ceasefire came into effect, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry two people were killed and eleven sought medical assistance in the enclave during the past day. The overall death toll from Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has reached 72,063, with more than 171,000 being wounded.

Gaza’s authorities said on February 10 that more than 1,600 violations of the Gaza ceasefire by Israel had been reported over the four months of its existence.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory.