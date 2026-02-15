{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Munich Conference did not bring peace in Ukraine any closer — lawmaker

Leonid Slutsky says that the participants of the conference have brought about a plan "for the militarization of Europe"
Сhairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma Leonid Slutsky
MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Munich Security Conference was held under the banner of mobilizing the Old World for its confrontation with Russia, failing to bring peace in Ukraine any closer, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

"The Munich Conference in Germany did not bring peace any closer. On the contrary, European globalists effectively presented a 'road map' for the militarization of Europe and the continued support of the terrorist regime in Kiev. Most European leaders' and Brussels bureaucrats' speeches were steeped in Russophobia and filled with revanchist rhetoric. Mutual support instead of realistic assessments and common sense. <...> Driving Europeans into a military concentration camp under the pretext of threats from the East, mobilizing the entire Old World and plunging it into direct conflict with Russia is the dream and, at the same time, the number one goal of the 'Eurohawks,' under whose auspices the Munich Conference on ‘security’ was held," the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel.

Slutsky noted that European leaders are eager to sit down at the negotiating table to settle the conflict in Ukraine but all they can offer is a continuation of the war leading to a "Euro-apocalypse." According to the lawmaker, in this regard, Vladimir Zelensky has taken up the militaristic spirit by "pushing the idea of Ukraine's NATO membership while making rude comments along the way."

