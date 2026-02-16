Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover down 40.5% in January 2026

BAKU, December 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $244.92 mln in this January, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported on its website.

In January 2026, the trade turnover between the two countries totaled $411.813 mln, which brings year-on-year dip to 40.5% or 1.7 times.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $80.038 mln in the first month of this year (down 1.4% annually), while imports from Russia totaled $164.882 bln (the drop by two times), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked fourth among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting month after Italy, Turkey and China, according to the report. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 6.92% of the country’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 2.5% compared with the previous year and amounted to $4.92 bln.