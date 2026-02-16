Lithuania outlines priorities of its EU council presidency

VILNIUS, February 16. /TASS/. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has outlined Lithuania's priorities during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2027 to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, according to the presidential press service.

"Lithuania's priorities will be to strengthen security and defense, provide comprehensive support to Ukraine, expand the European Union, promote competitiveness and innovation, strengthen democratic stability and social stability," he said.

Speaking about admitting its eastern neighbors into the EU, Nauseda stressed that for Ukraine to become a full member by 2030, further negotiations and political determination are needed, emphasizing that this was ditto for Moldova.

Lithuania will hold the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2027.