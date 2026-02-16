Russia-China contacts yield visible results — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Regular contacts between Moscow and Beijing in various spheres are yielding visible results, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"Thanks to the leadership of our heads of state, Chinese-Russian relations have retained high dynamics. Regular contacts at various levels and in various spheres have produced visible results. We successfully completed the cross years of culture. Hundreds event were organized to promote traditional friendship between our peoples," he said at the opening ceremony of the Chinese New Year Festival in downtown Moscow.

He also expressed hope that tourist exchanges between the two countries will grow, especially in light of the mutual abolition of visa requirements.

The Chinese New Year festival is being held at 60 venues across Moscow from February 16 through March 1.