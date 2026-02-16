Russian troops cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics in Konstantinovka — DPR head

DONETSK, February 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have cut off the Ukrainian army’s logistics in the western part of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"In the Konstantinovka direction, we see that the enemy’s logistics have been cut off in the western part of Konstantinovka," Pushilin said.

Russian troops have advanced towards Dobropolye and are concluding their mop-up operation in Drobyshevo in the Krasny Liman frontline area, he added.